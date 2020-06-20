Italian Media claim Alexis Sanchez has entered a key period in Inter Milan

This Sunday, Alexis Sanchez will play for the Series, in a match that will have much meaning for him. And is that the return of Inter Milan will be against Sampdoria opponent, who scored his only goal with the t-shirt Inter, and in Italy claim that will be the key to your future.

Media as the FC Inter 1908remembered that what does this mean rival for the spot, and pointed out that “if from the beginning or to the current game, Sanchez could surprise the Count and confirm the excellent form seen against Napoli at the San Paolo”.

Also, the same media quoted by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, pointing out that “at the end of the season, Sanchez is there. It is a good news for Conte, who is studying the best rotations for the next commitments. Sanchez can be the added value of a luxurious alternative to the Baggies-Lautaro lost a long time ago this season”.

“Now that, finally, the physical condition seems to be optimal, Alexis has the ability to send a message to Inter and the market. Also because it is unlikely to return to Manchester,” he added.

For the Fantasy footballthe big factor that could benefit from Alexis Sanchez, would be the crisis that Lautaro Martinez has had in the last games of the tournament. “Argentina does not seemed to be brilliant before the break. In fact, the argentine has not scored since January in the league and the rumours seem to have distracted too. Also against Napoli Lautaro seemed little involved, while Sanchez is made dangerous with a diagonal shot finished just outside: an example of the contribution that the attacker could still do.”

Finally, the Sky Sports has declared that Alexis Sanchez “is still difficult to say if the Sunday will begin from 1’ or if it will go during the race, but they are coming very positive signs. Another point that brings optimism, given the evidence very convincing of Lautaro in the Italian Cup, that seemed to be off.”

