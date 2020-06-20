“I’m an idiot”: the whole story tells about the love between Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin

He is currently married to the pop singer most famous, Justin Bieber; he, as a bridegroom with the pop artist most loved in the world of the young, Camila Cabello, but what has happened in the past between Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin?

In the last hours, the fan has become to think in the historical relationship between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes, he is currently married Justin Bieber and he as a bridegroom with Camila’s Hair. Perhaps where there was fire, ashes remain?

The first pictures of the model alongside the singer appeared in 2018, during a romantic date in Toronto, Canada. Also posed for the fans, without problems. All this in the framework of the last major break-up between Bieber and the artist Selena Gomez, be Baldwin, presumably, the cause of the separation.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin, how could it have thrived?

As confirmed on these dates, Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have been spotted together for the first time at the after party of the MTV EMA in October, 2018. Later, in the The MET Gala, where the current boyfriend of Camila’s Hair was a true gentleman, helping to Baldwin with her long, beautiful dress.

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have been together at the MET Gala 2018, where they confirmed their love story.

Unfortunately for fans of the couple, months later, the Victoria’s Secret models, Hailey Baldwin has resumed his courtship with Justin Bieber and announced their intention to pass by the altar.

In this regard, Shawn Mendes has made a statement at the time that, for some, it was to rebuke, but to the real fans of the singer had only good intentions and wanted happiness for the husband and wife.

During an interview granted to Rolling Stonehe said: “Of course I have my insecurities and struggles, but that is only a part of me. Sometimes, the positive side of a story does not always account in full and I would like to do it here. I love what I do. I love them both.”

When asked about his loving relationship with Hailey Baldwin, he answered: “I don’t even want to put a label. I think that was more of an area of “limbo”. He also made reference to what he felt when, after the MET Gala 2018, we learned that the model and Bieber are engaged: “I understand, you already know. I sent a text message to congratulate you and I am really happy for them. It remains one of the most amazing people, not only is a beautiful person outside, but that is one of the hearts most beautiful I have ever known. I think I’m an idiot, you know… But you can’t control your heart.”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently married and planning to start a family.

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin was engaged and then married in a dress and a white dress, the model has deleted all the photos with Shawn Mendes on the social network, which is not repeated in the present boyfriend of Camila Cabello. It will be been by the request of the executor of the ‘Baby’? Which pair do you like most?7