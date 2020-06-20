Holidays, June 2020: Graun, horror to watch on Netflix – Movies and Tv – Culture

Three bridges public holidays, consecutive to arrive in the midst of the pandemic.

In Colombia there is a high number of infected by the new coronavirus. And every day there are many more. One of the main recommendations is to stay at home. Guard ensures, at least, that the virus does not spread at a greater speed.

If you do not have any urgency and you can stay in the home, a recommendation to watch Netflix is ‘Curon’, a new series debuted recently on the platform.

This series of terror was filmed in Italy. The mysterious return of Anna of Graun, his hometown, and the supernatural events that occur prior to your arrival.

But Anna doesn’t return alone: the encounter with his past that accompany their children, who, struggling with their own personal conflicts, it will face the macabre secrets of the small common.

(Also read: People of Italy, without the coronavirus selling houses to one euro!!!)

The production, directed by Ezio Abbate, account with 7 episodes in the first season, and each one lasts for between 40 and 50 minutes. Is starring Valeria Bilello (Anna), Luca Lionello (Anna’s father), Federico Russo and Margherita Morchio (the sons of Anna). These artists, as well as other members of the cast, are recognized mainly by their participation in local productions.

Valeria Bilello played an important role in the series ‘Sense8’; Luca Lionello, the well-known Judas Iscariot of the gritty film ‘the passion of the Christ’; Federico Russo is a young 22-year-old actor, who has worked in several Italian productions and ‘Curon’ could become a significant step forward in her career, Margaret Morchio, as well as his “brother”, has become known at international level thanks to a series of terror.

The first opinion on the Graun are positive. Social network users to point to the positive aspects of the topic and the ‘surprises’ that are discovered in the entire series. In addition, they highlight the action of both the main characters as from the side.

Yes: some people notice that this series is a ‘Dark dell’ Italia by some of the similarities between the one and the other. It is worth mentioning that the ‘Dark’ is a series, also from Netflix, which already has 2 seasons and has long been one of the favorite products of users of the platform. And it is about the mystery and disappearances, as ‘Curon’.

Curon | official Trailer | Netflix 17 years after the tragic events that have forced her to leave, a woman returns to Curon with his twin sons. However, you soon discover that the village is cursed: when the bells of the old church, emerge from the repressed feelings.

In summary: to prepare the food of your choice, take the remote control (or turn on the computer or the phone) and enjoy the ‘Curon’ during this first bridge, June.

