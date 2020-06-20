He died Ian Holm, the actor who played Bilbo Bolsón in the Lord of the Rings

The interpreter, who had Parkinson’s disease, died at 88 years of age, accompanied by his family in a London hospital, reported his / her representative.
Agencies
The british actor Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Bolsón in the Lord of the Rings and Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire, died in London, at 88 years of age, reported Friday its representative.
Holm, who was born in the English county of Essex, in 1931, he received numerous awards and recognitions during his career, including the prestigious Laurence Olivier, the british theatre, a BAFTA award for his role in The gun Bofors (1968) and a nomination for the Best supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire (1981).
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Yy0pPTrHlk(/embed)
Also played Father Vito Cornelius in the movie of Luc Besson, The fifth element, starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman (1997).
