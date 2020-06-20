Gracyanne Barbosa posts hilarious video on TikTok and starts laughter from the web

Musa fitness caused with a new video on social networks

Gracyanne Barbosa caused it on social media after posting a hilarious new video on TikTok. On the night of Thursday (18), the muse fitness remembered the participation in a program and got laughter from the followers.

“#TBT of one of my pearls, when I participated in Saltibum in the cauldron of @lucianohuck 🤦🏽‍♀️ I only spoke truths, right? 😂😂😂 ”, the brunette wrote in the caption,

Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa shared a fitness tip with Instagram followers on her famous board “Cozinha Saudável da Gra”.

The muse taught the recipe for rice pudding, celebrating the month of the June festivities, but for those who want to eat candy and keep up with fitness.