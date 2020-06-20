Geisy Arruda shows more details of her clothes and shoots: “Cleaning day”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Geisy Arruda showed that this Friday (19th) is a cleaning day at her home. The muse released a photo in which she appears showing the back of her clothing and even asked her followers to stay at home.

“Sextou! Bundia! Move your beautiful raba in the FAXINA…! And if you can stay at home! ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

Recently, always responding to her followers on social networks, Geisy Arruda has already made it clear that she does not shy away from any questions and, of course, it was no different last Wednesday night (17).

It all started when a fan questioned how the celebrity feels when imagining men looking at their photos and thinking nonsense. The muse was blunt: “I hope you do it right! I deserve the best! ”.