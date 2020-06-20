Father of Danna Paola gives a tender gift in advance for his birthday

The next June 23, the actress and singer Danna Paola perform 25 years of age, and a couple of days of this important date arrives, the artist’s father, was surprised with a donation.

Through the stories in your account Instagramthe young man gave in to his thousands of followers after sharing a short video that shows you in possession of a small puppy.

“What about Lucrecia? Yes, why yes”he has written about the publication, revealing the name that you decided to put.

Later revealed that his father was the director of the surprise and give it to him in advance, the tender detail.

“Yesterday I was here at my house, and I was doing physical exercise, and it was my father who used to sing the “happy birthday” and I… how do I tell him that the two missing weeks?”said.

In addition, he confessed that he also came to think that suddenly it was she who was lost in time and don’t know exactly what the date was.

But when it is set, this had something in his arms, and when he saw the puppy time and love.

“I could not with the gift and it was beautiful”he finished his story.

Then shared a video in which he posed next to the Lu, and a filter of butterflies introduced to your new pet for his millions of fans who could not hide the tenderness that caused them to wish you the best with the new member of the family.

“Oh noo”, “beauty Lu”, “I can ” more”, “beauty”, “die of love”, “perfect”, “welcome”are some of the messages that you left.

