Famous people who were born under the sign of Cancer: Carmen Villalobos, Danna Paola and more

Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac and is ruled by the moon, so that, just as this star, born between 22nd June and 22nd July, also, tend to go through phases.

Cancer is a water sign, those governed by this sign are sensitive, but not weak, and are characterized by having a huge heart and empathy towards others.

Famous as Danna Paola, Carmen Villalobos and Selena Gomez are some that are born under this sign.

The cancer people are romantic and affectionate care of yours, they like to build relationships deep and lasting.

Many of the celebrities of this sign as Gisele Bündchen and Leo Messi I am very familiar, as this is a priority for them.

In contrast, the cancer can also come to be insecure and distrustful, in addition to suffer from sudden mood changes.

These are some famous people born under the sign of Cancer:

Danna Paola – 23 June (24 years old)

Leo Messi – June 24 (age 32)

Ariana Grande – June 26 (26 years)

Chayanne – June 28 (51 years)

Tom Cruise – July 3, (57 years)

Vin Diesel – July 8 (52 years)

Eduardo Santamarina – July 9 (51 years)

Sofia Vergara – July 10 (47 years)

Michelle Rodriguez – July 12 (41 years)

Carmen Villalobos – July 13 (36 years)

Diane Kruger – July 15 (43 years)

Elsa Pataky – 18 July (43 years)

Gisele Bündchen – 20 July (39 years old)

Selena Gomez – 22nd July (27 years)

