Eye on Alexis Sánchez and Charles Aránguiz: the Europa League is going to Germany to resolve the final round

The Europa League 2019-20 envisaged in the resolution, which will be determined by the Executive Committee of UEFA that will be held this Wednesday and Thursday via video conferencing.

The competition was suspended in the first round of the final product of the coronavirus, with the majority of go contested, except the keys between Rome-Sevilla and Inter, Alexis Sanchez, against Getafe, who could not compete in the first duel.

According to reports GianlucaDiMarzio, and as announced days before Sky Sports, the decision has already been taken and only the persons in charge agree to the official calendar, and locations to complete the round.

As things stand, and nothing happens strange, the revanchas of the second round of the Europa League will be played in four cities in Germany (Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt and Cologne) between the 10 and the 21 of August.

With reference to the keys Inter-Getafe and Rome-Sevilla, define the qualification tournament to the next round in a single party, also in one of the German cities.

Remember that Germany is the first of the major european leagues return to the courts, and it takes a couple of weeks of experience to advance compared to the rest of the countries in respect of the health protocols for the Covid-19.

In addition, the venue for the final, as in the Champions League, for running a year. That is to say, the match for the title, which should be played this year in Gdansk, change of venue, to play in the definition 2020-21 in the Polish city.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the Inter Alexis, The Bayer Leverkusen Charles Aránguiz is also in the race the quarter final with the advantage of the victory of the round at home 1-3 against the Glasgow Rangers.

Chelsea is the current champion of the Europa League.

