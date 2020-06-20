Ex-BBB Bianca Andrade participates in rehearsal in a magazine and celebrates: “Recognition phase”

The muse is the cover of the magazine Quem e celebrated
Bianca Andrade, ex-BBB20, has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The celebrity released a photo in which appears as it came into the world on the cover of Quem magazine, this Friday afternoon (19).
“AND TODAY I STARTED THE DAY BEING THE COVER OF @quemacontece! What a stage delight I am living. Recognition phase. There are so many years of work, study, and dedication that many people DO NOT IMAGINE ”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.
E HOJE COMECEI O DIA SENDO A CAPA DA @quemacontece 🥺🚀💘 Que delícia de fase estou vivendo. Fase de reconhecimento. São tantos anos de trabalho, estudo e dedicação que muita gente NEM IMAGINA. Na matéria conto muito dos meus bastidores, estratégias e pensamentos que muitas vezes ficam só entre nós da minha equipe pra fazer cada ideia acontecer. Feliz em abrir um pouco do meu lado business woman, lado vida real e até mesmo algumas das minhas inseguranças que fazem parte do show também. Espero que gostem e me conheçam um pouquinhos mais. Deixei o link da matéria nos meus stories.
“In the story, I tell a lot about my behind the scenes, strategies, and thoughts that are often just between us and my team to make each idea happen,” she continued.
“Happy to open up a little bit on my businesswoman side, real-life side, and even some of my insecurities that are part of the show too. I hope you like it and get to know me a little more. I left the link for the story in my stories ”, she concluded.