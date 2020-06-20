Everything we know about the “Santeria”, the theme of Lola Indigo, Danna Paola Denise Rosenthal | Music

Lola Indigo it has become one of the artists most requested on the national scene. The granada singer not to throw shots. Without going further, during this limitation has launched 4 Kissesnext to Rauw Alejandro and Lalo Ebratt, and Bad Face. Both songs have become a trend. In fact, the first sum of more than 13 million views on Youtube.

The formula of its success? Rhythms one hundred percent danceable and a couple of music videos of scandal in which the choreography takes the breath away to the fans. In this way, Lola can boast of having collaborated with some of the artists of the time like Cupid, Alizz, Aitana, Don Patricio, or Mala Rodríguez.

But there is one collaboration that we are looking forward to their fans and that, even if we have not yet heard anything, it seems to be a step. We speak, of course, the topic that you want to launch with two Latin stars: Danna Paola and Denise Rosenthal.

In this way, in LOS40 we’ve compiled everything we know about the song. And that is, apparently, the crisis of Coronavirus has delayed the entire process.

Name: Santeria

Lola Indigo already announced that the name of this theme is Santeria. In this way, we can see that the artist from granada continues to play with the Akelarre since her first album. Also, it will be a production that will bring together three countries: Spain with Lola, Chile, with Denise and Mexico, with Danna.

Dance tune

Taking account of the careers of the three girls, their songs are one hundred percent danceable. Lola, Dana and Denise are the ones that remain you breathless with her dancing on scenarios and take advantage of any opportunity to dance.

A video clip to the height

It seems that the fact that he has not seen the light of Santeria have to do with the fact that the girls want to make a music video for the height. The Danna Paola has confirmed for us that among his plans to record this video clip: “We are planning to do the video clip, whether in Madrid or in Mexico or where to touch us.”

The three artists opt for the video in which the dance is the main protagonist. We’ll have to wait to see if the girls are to make a choreography of vertigo.

A couple of weeks ago, Lola told us that she had scheduled the filming of a video that “would have been the bomb”, but the crisis of the coronavirus could not be. Even if she has not said the names, the artist may refer to Santeria.

A lot of girlpower

That Lola wanted to have Danna and Denise in this collaboration is not a coincidence. The artist always has to put some texts full of girlpower. The same that have the chileans and mexicans. While the first has some great songs, messages, loads of feminists as Safe Water; the second breaks the taboo with Single or Bad Reputation.

Danna Paola, we have also decided to move forward that empowerment of women is this: “I can Only say that the song is called Santeria, because it is something that Lola has already said, and that is a lot of power”.

We will be waiting for the social networks of three artists to learn new details about Santeria. Hope to hear soon, because we feel the need.