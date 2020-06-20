Esports College: the origin of The mexican industry | AméricaEconomía

Towards an ecosystem university

Sebastian Espinosa plays in the “jungle” (junglerin the original in English, a competitor who fights in the lanes of the map of the competition) LOL, for Infinity Academy, the professional team of Anáhuac, but it is also one of the promoters of esports in the Technological Institute and of Studies Superiors of Monterrey (ITESM), commonly known as Tec de Monterrey –the best university in the country, according to a Ranking by the year 2020 of the Best Universities of Mexico AMÉRICAECONOMÍA INTELLIGENCE, where he attended the second semester of international business.

Chevis, as they say in the field of the players, came to the esports incidentally, as the approach of Uzziel with the discipline. When I was 16 years old, belonged to the forces of calcium-based Tec de Monterrey, where I studied in high school. But it was not a hepatitis that forced him to give up his passion, but a sprain to the right knee. The rehabilitation period lasted for more than a year, the stage of which he had to walk with crutches and then with a stick. Finally, the medical diagnosis is a goal for their ambitions futboleras: I could never go back to play football.

Chevis decided to deal with his frustration through video games. In League of Legends found a place where you can bring virtually some social life, despite its limitation in the car. Personality competitive that stands out from childhood, set in addition to rise in the rankings, LOL, and I started to participate at the level intercollegiate and win smaller tournaments, such as the one organized by Skill Esports, who now manages the U League, league, inter-university major in Latin America.

“It was a journey with setbacks. I have had many problems with my family. But as I could not do almost anything to my injury, came every day, I went to play,” he recalls.

The scene of esports in the Tec, therefore, has been incipient, and defended only by students. The concept that had the university of online games was still very similar to that of most parents, including those of Sebastian: a big waste of time.

Chevis today has 20 years, and divides his days between to represent the Infinity of Anáhuac in the league of ascent (DDH); to lead the team of Poppy Esports that represents the Tec of Monterrey (Mexico) tournament of the university, one of the best teams at the national level; but what seems to emocionarle is their contribution to the university scene of esports.

In November 2019, has participated in the week in the Tec, an event that aims to promote the development of skills and the creation of entrepreneurs to solve some of the problems. Sebastian travelled with other students in Monterrey with a plan to develop a strategy of esports and the creation of a university community. Its efforts have taken off: “We have reached a series of agreements with the arenas, scholarships, sponsorships, and until the creation of representative teams,” he says. “The Tec is a bit asleep, as far as esports, but half of that in the past has shown that he wants to grow the scene.” His initiative is not the only one. The most colorful of a number of student initiatives on the different campuses was the creation of the Esports Arena, the Sheeple, in Guadalajara, was opened in August of 2019.

This venue, 150 metres square, is the first arena university entirely dedicated to the practice of e-sports in Mexico and Latin America. It was created by the Tec from a partnership with Dell, in which technology has invested about US$ 80,000. Includes all the latest technologies, Alienware, from ergonomic desk chairs with special speakers on the sides, a headset, a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. The Tec has responded with an investment of the same order of magnitude as to the condition of the space.

Oscar Lopez, the national director of Sport, was in charge of listening to the students and guide the creation of this space, after having beaten the last resistance esports in the institution. “The campus Guadalajara is experimental, a place where you can distribute the things in the first replicate the experiences at the national level,” says Eder Lakes, a former player, professor of esports and head of the Arena, in Guadalajara, since its opening.

Among the projects short term the programme of the Tec is entering a professional league, to have materials with curricular value, a scholarship plan similar to that of the university of Anáhuac and the construction of other arenas, starting from one, in the city of Monterrey, says Jorge Lozano, director of Sports Tec in Guadalajara. “The Sand Sheeple is a step in that direction, but for now we have to organize a couple of tournaments, intercollegiate, which are among the most important of the players,” notes Lozano. These are the Sheep Esports Cup Telcel, a tournament between all the offices of the Tec, and the National Championship of League, Conadeip (National Commission for the Sport for the Students of Private Institutions) that, in 2019, as he has seen the participation of 19 universities, and is expected to multiply this year.

The Sand of the Tce has become a place of pilgrimage for players of many educational institutions. “The adoption, on the part of the students has been excellent and is ideal for promoting esports in primary and secondary schools that visit constantly,” says strategically and Eder Lakes.

In this way, the private universities the most prestigious of the country opt for the formation of an ecosystem of universities, while the smallest seen in the world of esports with a potential to attract students who are looking for other sport. Online University of Pan american or the University Carolina. Highlights the program of the latter, which is located in Saltillo, Coahuila, which includes a scholarship plan and a team (Dragons UC) which is always between the first three positions in the tournament intercollegiate, such as those organized by Or Championship.

The public universities are coming later on that the private sector of esports, but their university communities, such as the Politécnico Nacional, the Universidad Autónoma de Mexico and UNAM, are strong, and his pressure to accelerate the creation of similar programs at private colleges and universities.

Tournaments and championships, the phase in which academic institutions measure their strength, and their growth has been of vital importance for the formation of this ecosystem. The U League is the championship of the most popular in Mexico and an example for others in Latin America. The company is the creator of this league, the Skill of Esports, it was arin from 2014. First as a digital magazine focused on video games, then create a support team of esports; and, finally, as the league’s biggest in Latin America. In 2019, convened more than 100 universities and 4,000 students, and for 2020 has already 176 institutions registered. The circuit has found the support of major sponsors, including brands such as Telcel, Intel and Office Depot.

“We are the bridge between the marks, the university and the sector of the population is very young, between 18 and 25 years,” says Angelo de Lomo, director of the U-League. “The growth, in 2019, it was brutal and that’s why they got the marks that are, with the support of professional teams. They want to participate and know that we are able to reach an audience that is not easy to get,” he says.