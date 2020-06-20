Editorial: to Kill a Parliament | Editorial | Venezuela | Nicolas Maduro | John Guaidó the National | Legislative Assembly Editorial

In these times of pandemic, in which many people predict global major alterations, there are things that don’t change: the dictatorships that existed before the COVID-19 remain dictatorships, and, to be honest, it seems that it is going to collapse soon. The latter, however, does not mean that we must resign ourselves to not put the focus on in the moments that try to take advantage of the crisis for the world to continue with their escapades.

And in these last weeks, while the international community has fought against the coronavirus, chavez has started to pay for the land to be carried out in violation of the law, with the parliamentary elections that will be held this year) and, in this way, to liquidate the last bastion of democracy left VenezuelaThe national Legislative Assembly (ANL). The question is not trivial because the Magna Carta bolivar establishes that, prior to a vacuum the presidential election, the holder of the ANL is responsible for transiently in the country until the elections, and on this basis, John Guaidó he was sworn in as president-in-office of the Venezuela in January 2019, and has been recognized by more than 50 countries, Peru among them– as such.

But let’s look at the three facts that make up the last siege chavez.

Let’s start with the last of them. Between Monday and Tuesday of this week, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) of venezuela –servile to the regime of Nicolas Maduro– removed the addresses of the two main opposition parties, and replaced by ad hoc policies, according to some observers, are less belligerent with the chavismo. The category organization for Democratic Action (hometown of former presidents Rómulo Betancourt and Carlos Andrés Pérez) and the Justice (of excandidato presidencial Henrique Capriles). In the latter case, also, the TSJ appointed the national coordinator at the deputy, José Brito, who had been expelled months ago, of the organization from allegations of corruption.

But the siege against the opposition parties does not end here. At the end of may, the attorney general of VenezuelaTarek William Saab, has asked the supreme court to declare the Will of the people (the party of Leopoldo Lopez and Guaidó) as a terrorist organisation. According to Saab, the party has “a criminal history and a genesis neo-nazi” and accused them, among other things, the participation of coups until the stock of the country, encouraging international sanctions. Two days ago, the Constitutional Chamber of the supreme court declared itself incompetent to resolve the fiscal order and we moved it to the Supreme court, in the Room of the Criminal, but the danger remains.

Finally, last week the supreme court has appointed the new members of the Board the National Electoral (CNE), the body in charge of electoral processes in the caribbean country. The NEC no longer has any vestige of credibility and, for that reason, the opposition and chavismo took months to try to reach an agreement to appoint new members, so that they can certify the transparency of the upcoming parliamentary elections. However, as was the regime for each time the opposition has tried in good faith to reach agreements with them (in Santo Domingo or in Oslo), gave them a door slammed in his face and has appointed a new electoral board that does not guarantee anything. The indignation he deserved the rejection of 13 countries of the Group of Lime –including Peru and the European Union. Also Spain, whose Government, it can hardly be described as a critique of chavismo, has asked the regime to “reconsider their decision”.

If you combine these three facts, the plan, chavez is laid bare. Control of the electoral arbiter and tie the hands of the opposition political parties more important to realize that you would not get correctly: take control of the Parliament in free elections. Or, in other words, finish the kill. However, as has happened so many times, the fact that the game is so sang does not necessarily mean that you failed.