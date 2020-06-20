Edith Marquez with mariachis and three tequila’s

Mexico city.- Edith Marquez make this Saturday the first concert in line “with the mariachis, and the three-tequila” will perform songs mexican.

“It’s a way to give a style or a format that is not what people can see on Youtube of my presentations.

AndI am excited to be able to sing for the public and to be able to pour out my soul. It is important for artists to sing and do what we love to do.”

The concert of Edith Marquez takes the title “I’ve always wanted to sing with a mariachi band and the three-tequila”.

This is a show entirely dedicated to the regional music with the songs that the actress had never played, but knows that he can pleasure your audience.

The streaming this is a result of the search of alternatives to contact with the public, to continue to work, and, above all, for the people who depend on an artist to be able to survive.

Also, in case you will be the mariachi, but in accordance with the protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With a reduced price, and given that the demands of preparation are the other, the artist hopes that people will enjoy it, since up until now has had many comments of gratitude and feel the excitement to be connected with their followers “through the technology of vibration with the music, even if it is a screenshot, better than nothing,” he said.

The concert is part of the concept of “Unrepeatable”, with which the promoter Ocesa will present a series of artists coming soon.

We have all learned

For Edith Marquez, now is the time to be creative, especially musicians, because it will not be the discipline of an “article of first necessity, I believe that will be the last to start to lead a life of “new normal”.

The singer wants his “show” is a breath of fresh air in the complex present time, a period for which “no-one was prepared”.

“All of this leaves us a great lesson to the things that there are to be considered normal. Nature has commanded us human beings to us, and to have a respite; the world has need of it.

I think in some way people’s also what we need. But Mexico is a country as a worker and noble that I’m sure we’ll get through this”.

