Deyjah Harris reveals his relationship with T. I. Is changed after the controversy of the hymen

Months have passed since the controversial comments of the hymen of T. I., but the drama just started airing on T. I. & Tiny: the Friends and the hustle and bustle of the family.

Deyjah Harris has spoken about the ordeal in the episode of June 15, and revealed how “embarrassed” he was by the comments of his father. Harris began to cry when he talked about the accident and the effect that has had on her relationship with the rapper “What you want”.

Deyjah Harris and T. I. on the occasion of an event in the month of June 2014 | D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

A retrospective look at the comments of T. I. about Deyjah Harris

T. I. was on the podcast of Life Hack in the month of November, when he revealed that accompanies Harris, 18 years of age, to the gynecologist to make sure that both virgin and your hymen is intact.

“We have annual trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen”, T. I., has said. “Yes, I’m going with you.”

“Immediately after the birthday, and, typically, the day after the party, she is enjoying their gifts, I put a post-it note on the door that says,) ‘Gyno. Morning. 9:30, “ he continued.

Even if he suggested that Harris was the criticism felt to be extremely misogynist, and invade your privacy. In the midst of the violent reaction, Harris, was surprised that she loved the tweet that they called their father “possessive” and “driver” before that was supposed to stop to continue in social networks.

Comments Deyjah Harris on the release of T. I.

In the last episode of Friends, and Family Chaos, the wife of T. I., Tameka “Tiny” Harris, has revealed that the family was in Mexico when the comments of T. I became viral. In the next scene, showed Harris was sitting with some of his cousins to talk about how he felt after seeing his personal business on the Internet.

“I am ashamed,” he admitted. When one of his cousins asked him if it was true, Harris said: “Yes, it is certainly in progress from the time that, probably, 14 or 15”. He also said that I had no choice but to allow them to get to their appointments.

Harris stressed that he did not believe that T. I. is a bad father, but he has admitted that the test has made her look at him in a different way. She began to collapse, while repeating how “traumatic” the situation was for her.

T. I. says that he apologized for Deyjah Harris

Trying to fix things up, T. I. has participated in the Network Table, we will talk about later in the month of November, in which he said that his actions had been “terribly misunderstood and ill-conceived” and that his comments were made out of a “lot of fun”.

“From the point of view of the truth, I started to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people took it literally because if there is something of my reputation, who are like a father and I have, honestly I thought people knew me better than that, ” he said.

Even so, he noted that he had offered an apology to his daughter, who shares with the artist, record label, Ms. Niko.

“He had a problem with me, talking about this and what I understand and I apologize for this,” he said. “Not any of these other foreigners, and one of those weird guys that only spew lies.”

With luck, things have improved since they filmed the last episode of Friends, and Family Chaos. Fans will be able to see their relationship and more than 8 p. m. ET Monday on VH1.