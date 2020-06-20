“Dexamethasone should be the standard of treatment”

The study of the “Recovery” was to present the first results of the clinical trial, which included the dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with Covid-19, having demonstrated a clinical benefit in stages the most serious of the disease.

In particular, it has been shown to reduce deaths from Covid-19 in a third of patients who have required ventilation, and a fifth of those that only required oxygen. In the opinion of Eduardo López-Briz pharmaceutical specialist of the Group Genesis, the evaluation of the drugs, the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), “the the results are spectacular. Dexamethasone should become the the standard treatment serious patients”.

“The dexamethasone is a ray of hope and allow us to avoid the patients die”

In addition, it has been observed that “the results of this study I am bound to, and they have the seal of quality of the University of Oxford. Is a randomized study design and that gives an assurance of quality the extraordinary”.

Patients who received dexamethasone have made it in dose “very low”he explained, “that show the improvement in severe patients but also in those with better state, without respiratory support no, it was the benefit”.



Avoid dead

Lopez Briz has reminded us that “we are talking about a treatment symptomatic and that, today, is the only thing that we have.” For the moment, “there are no antiviral drugs that have shown a clear benefit, so that dexamethasone it is a ray of hope and we avoid that people die.”

Without a doubt, “is not the solution and we must continue to move forward in the investigation of potential vaccines, but today is the only intervention that works in collaboration with the hospital care, it is unconvincing that we have” added the coordinator of the group Genesis.

Also, wanted to mention that the company should know that the dexamethasone “it is not a prophylactic measureit is a therapeutic measure. You need to understand the people.”



Interpret data with caution

“There are those to interpret the data with caution and wait for the scientific publication”

For his part, Juan Miguel Antón, a specialist in Internal Medicine and a member of the Scientific Committee of the rarranty ‘SEMI-Covid-19’called for caution: “There are those to interpret the data with caution and wait the scientific publication”. However, it was explained that the data are “very importantso confirmed are the first data to the benefit of the drug therapy on the survival of Covid-19 in a randomized clinical trial”.

Anton has mentioned that one of the therapies used in the management of the Covid-19 were the use of corticosteroids. “Initially there was a certain perplexity from certain series of cases in which he described an increase in mortality with the use of corticosteroids, which was potentially attributable to their use in the most serious cases”.

Similarly, he added that this study it will not change the use of dexamethasone in clinical practice, ” because it does not need to be evaluated before beginning to analyze the design and the robustness of the methodology of the study. When you have published the study, these data give a scientific basis what had already been done: the use of corticosteroids in the most severely ill patients”.







