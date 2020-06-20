Danna Paola is back in the studio recording with a sweatshirt and leggings black

After his last single ‘with You’ lead the popularity lists, Danna Paola is ready to put again to dance and sing for their fans, because he is back in the recording studio.

“The girl pre 25… Studio life-season 3” it was what the singer wrote next to the photo, in which she appears in front of the microphone doing what he likes the most. Danna chose an outfit comfortable enough for the occasion: a sweatshirt color gray leggings and blackwhich , of course, highlighted her toned legs.

Immediately, millions of fans were excited to see again in the music, ensuring that the the new song will be a success and also, as usual, leaving thousands of comments with the heart and words of love.

Danna Paola helps the community

Through the #ContigoChallenge, that I threw together to the song, Danna Paola has been dedicated to helping the people most in need during the pandemic Covid-19, with the help of his friend Esther Expósito and Juanpa Zurita.

In a video posted on his account Instagram, he shared with his followers the detoxification in a hostelcalled Tochan, and also it is equipped with supplies to keep the virus protection.

“You’re a queen, thank you for your art for a good purpose” said follower is the main character of the Elite, which has been shown to be very close to their fans, sharing almost all of his life with them and maintain an active communication.

