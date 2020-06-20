Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza squander SENSUALITY in a fun dance challenge: the VIDEO

Then came the day that awaited by the followers of the social network and is that a user in Instagram he did a dance challenge between Danna Paola and Kimberly Loaiza.

As expected, the two singers showed off their best steps to the rhythm of “Laxed” Siren Beat, song viralizó during this period of time pandemic.

On the left side of the screen, you will observe the interpreter “Hey Paul” and “Sodium” run sexy movements hip to finish their routine to the rhythm of reggaeton.

At the same time, Kimberly Loaiza exudes sensuality and beauty in a tight dress in purple, singer “Not to be jealous” and “Love” showed that dance well reggaeton.

The recording became viral on various digital platforms that divides the opinions, as some proponents of Danna and other Kimberly; here the recording:

From: The Digital Writing Herald Mexico

