Danna Paola alleged networks for your new love

Danna Paola found a compañerita the better to pass the running of the bulls. Photo: Instagram dannapaola

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO.

The singer and actress Danna Paola24-year-old, bragged in their social networks for your new love.

They presented to all their fans with a tender video in which they appear together.

This new companion is called the Lu, a dog of breed Yorkshire Terrier has delighted the fans of the mexican.

‘Welcome to “the family”, written Danna Paola together with a video full of butterflies where it appears next to your friend.

Fans of Danna send your comments, good vibes this new companion that is gorgeous.

“OMG, Lu is beautiful”https://www.excelsior.com.mx/ ‘Beauty’ / ‘beautiful’ / ‘it’s good to Lucrecia’ /: ‘Oh, no, Danna, I’m dying of love, they look beautiful together’ / ‘Equal of beautiful that the mother’, are some of the hundreds of comments that Danna Paola received.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkQ-WEitODg(/embed)

VISIT ATTITUDE FEM

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

The couple returns to the child who was adopted after realizing that she is autistic

The man, a cancer patient and his dog killed with one hour difference

The man balea for the police, not let them go to the super no face cloths

What you let go of the prison by the coronavirus, and when you exit kills your daughter of 9 years

Comes out of prison to prevent the coronavirus, dies from a bullet while he was celebrating the

The trick to keeping lemons fresh and in good condition for 3 months!

Cancun launches 2×1 packages to visit the beaches, after the running of the bulls

Johnny Depp wants to play Cantinflas, says the grandson of the comedian

Reveal the photo by Yolanda Andrade and Veronica Castro kissing on the mouth

jvc

The copyright law prohibits the copying, in whole or in part the materials of the Excelsior, without having obtained prior written authorization and without the need to enter the link to the original text.