Daddy Yankee launches next to the duo Zion y Lennox, and Play-N-Skillz song “kiss me”

EFE • 20-jun-2020 – 08:13 AM

The reguetonero puertorriqueño Daddy Yankee, together with the duo Zion y Lennox, and Play-N-Skillz, consisting of brothers Juan Carlos and Oscar Salinas, launched this Friday the new single and music video, “kiss me”.

“Another stack for the story along with @zionylennox in the song #besame by @playnskillz Vibrations of the Summer,” said the self-styled “boss” of reggaeton in your account of Instagram.

The music video for “kiss me” was filmed on the beaches of Miami (Florida) and directed by the venezuelan Daniel Duran.

The director has also directed the music video for Daddy Yankee’s song “Runaway”, in which appears the dominican Natti Natasha and colombian Sebastian Yatra, as well as “the Environment”, J Calvin,” Now Says:” Chris Jeday, “Old” Bad Bunny, and Becky G and “Without Pyjamas”, also of the american, but with Natti Natasha.

This is the subject of the most recent launches Daddy Yankee “Pam”, the puerto rican Justin Quiles, and in which he appears as a guest artist, such as the dominican republic Alpha.

Currently, “Pam” is the second most popular song in its list of Spotify with more than 34 million views.

In an interview conducted earlier with the Efe, Quiles, has said that the initial date for the publication of “Pam” was in march of last year, but due to the global health emergency by the coronavirus, the was postponed to 1 may, is approaching the summer season, when it is expected that young people spend their holidays, entertainment and the beach.

“Will be the theme of the summer season, with the energy that it has. There is a theme that has that energy,” said Quiles, who was born in the united States, but has grown up to 15 years, in particular in Aguadilla, a municipality in the north-western coast of Puerto Rico.

The energy from Quiles was from the fusion of the rhythms of the topic, including the sticky “dembow” dominican, distinguished from the Alpha, and the reggaeton puerto rican.

While, because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, some of the presentations that had Daddy Yankee this year in different cities of Spain have been postponed to 2021.

At the time, the legendary urban artist will participate in the June 26, 2021 in the scenario of a new festival, the “Grenada,” Latin”, where it will also act Karol G.

Two other exhibitions that will be Daddy Yankee’s on the agenda next year in Spain, it will be Pure Latin Fest 2020, the festival de reggaeton held, among other points, in El Puerto de Santa maria (Cádiz) with important national and international figures, as Bad Bunny.

The edition of 2021 will be held the days 29, 30 and 31 July 2021.

In the meantime, Daddy Yankee will also participate in the Arenal Sound festival, which will take place from 27 July to 1 August, on the beach of the town of castellón de Burriana.