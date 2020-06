She drew gasps from the crowd on Instagram

Carolina Dieckmann devastated the hearts of her followers by sharing a new photo on her Instagram recently.

In the click, the 41-year-old actress appeared wasting her good shape by renewing her tan with a bikini and a colorful print sarong. “Open your wings, drop your fees…;”, she wrote in the post caption. Look:

The fans went crazy in the comments. “Every tan”, fired one. “Mermaid”, praised another. “What a wonderful woman,” said a third.