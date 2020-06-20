Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé, receives the nomination at the BET awards

Your browser does not support iframes.

With only 8 years, Blue Ivy Carterthe daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z he made history, receiving a nomination for the BET awards. At his young age, the lucky few that has managed to start to break through in the music industry, which lead their parents as one of the most important couples in the world of the show.

Blue Ivy has been named by the credits in “Brown Skin Girl”, the song that plays the mom next to Wizkid and St JHN. The theme is part of the soundtrack the tape of “The Lion King”, which debuted in 2019.

The singleis nominated for the BET and His Prize, which recognizes the genre of music neo soul traditional artists and R&B. The daughter of Queen B is nominated alongside artists of the calibre of Use and Missy Elliot with the collaboration for the song “Time”.

Photo: Getty Images

Other topics that are nominated in the category “weak”, of Alicia Keys, “Transport”, of Ciara with Lupita’nyong o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa“I choose”, of Layton Greene and “Afeni”, of Rapsody with PJ Morton.

As her daughter, Beyoncé has three nominations in the category of Best new artist femenida R&B/Pop, Album of the Year for Return home: The Live Album and Best Film for “Return home”, his documentary.

The appointment of the eldest daughter of the singer has caused a sensation in the networks by the fans of the renowned artist, who admire as much or more to your little love bug.

“Who is the best thing Beyoncé? Blue Ivy”, can be read in a tweet.

The small also received the congratulations and good wishes for his recent appointment. “So that Blue Ivy got her first nomination at the BET awards at 8 years old. Your mother is a genius”, can be read in another publication the social network.

Brown skin girl – Beyoncé ft. Wizkid & Blue Ivy✨ So Blue Ivy got her first BET awards nomination t 8 years old. Her mom is a genius. — 𝑀𝒾𝓈𝓈. 𝒩𝓎 🌺 (@nyrkah_vincent) June 16, 2020

“Blue Ivy got her first nomination for the award, which is great. This is the way I want to prepare my children for success,” said a user.

Blue Ivy got her first award nomination, that’s so cool. That’s how I wanna set my kids up for success. — BENJ (@187benj_) June 16, 2020

“Blue Ivy is a Capricorn. As a mom of a Virgin? That girl is to rule the world”, wrote one fan, referring to the zodiacal sign of Beyoncé and her daughter, who was born on the 7th of January 2012.

Blue Ivy is a Capricorn …with a VIRGO mom? That girl is coming for world domination whew — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@kwamajinanaitwa) June 16, 2020

“Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, has a lot of talent and is a beautiful girl. I hope that the two of you will win at the BET Awards. Congratulations for the nomination, and I hope that you’re smiling for them! I love your music and I am pleased with the day,” said another fan.

@Beyonce Your daughter, Blue Ivy, is really talented and she's a beautiful girl…I hope you two win at the BET Awards. Congrats on the nominations and I hope you are smiling about them! I love your music and it brightens my day. — Monique Faison (@MoniqueFaison6) June 16, 2020

Even if this appointment is a great achievement, Blue Ivy, is not the first time that the little 8 year old receives a major award.

In the month of February, she won the NAACP Image Award for the same song, in addition to “Brown Skin Girl”, also appeared in the list of the Billboard Hot 100. Last fall, the daughter of Jay-Z has won an oscar for the same song at the BET awards, Soul Train.

NOT TO BE MISSED:

Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy, who shine in the new music video of “the Spirit”

VIDEO: Beyoncé shows unpublished images of their children in their new documentary