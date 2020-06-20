Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, receives a nomination for the BET awards

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z is considered to be one of the young men most influential in the world and occupies second place next to his brothers, Rumi and Sirin the list of the children of the world’s richest.

However, the merits of the eldest daughter of the power couple of the music industry that goes well beyond. With just eight years, can boast of having won a Soul Train Music Awards for his contribution to the topic ‘Brown Skin Girl’that appears in the disk The Lion King: The Gift’ his famous mother, he has recorded for the Disney film.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_I1cYf_U58(/embed)

New achievements and successes for little Blue Ivy

Now Blue Ivy he was also nominated for another prestigious music award for this song, which has also involved his father, Jay Z and the rapper St JHN and WizKid.

The work of the little girl of just 8 years it has been recognized for the first time in BET: the prizes of the world of sport and entertainment created by the chain Black Entertainment Television to pay homage to african-americans and other ethnic minorities.

Blue Ivy that will compete in the category ‘A BET with Her Awardrecognising the work of artists R&B and neo-soul, against Alicia Keys, Ciara (for his collaboration with Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls and Antonio), Layton, Greene, Reuse, and Missy Elliot, and Rapsody with PJ Morton.