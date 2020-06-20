Barty, was also concerned about the situation of the US Open

Ashleigh Barty has joined in the last few hours players have shown their concern for the detailed terms and conditions for the US Open for the controversy. The number 1 in the world, has acknowledged that he shared the concerns of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep in the face of this situation.

“I’m also worried. I understand that tournaments want to compete, but the safety of everyone must be the priority” explained the australian.

It is expected that in the course of this week the USTA to take a final decision on the dispute of the tournament. The united states holds a quarter of the victims from the coronavirus in the world and the state of New York is one of the most affected by the disease. For this reason, the players look more complicated that the US Open could be developed on the scheduled dates between late August and early September.

With the Grand Slam of new york and the rest of the calendar in the air, Barty sees it difficult to set goals. “It is complicated, when we don’t know yet how it will be all that remains of the year” he explained. “When you have the certainty of how it will develop, I will sit with my team to establish those objectives,” he assured.