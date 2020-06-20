Anitta, the star of brazilian pop, and is already preparing his new material

GUADALAJARA, Jal., June 19, 2020. The singer, songwriter and actress of brazilian, Anitta, formally signed with Warner Music Records in the united States, and it is already in the studio recording their upcoming debut album, which should be ready by the end of this year.
The productive work of the Anitta includes four albums
the study of the Latin and several collaborations, in which he shows his sound and style
only in a music mix of reggaeton, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, EDM, and
funk carioca.
Is the artist most listened to in Brazil. You managed to capture
with a global audience, with more than 47 million followers on Instagram and has
with five nominations at the Latin Grammy awards, six MTV awards EMA, almost 5
billions of views on YouTube and 6.5 billion plays on Spotify,
also, be ready to lead an explosion of music in the world.
The next material girl carioca, to be produced by
Ryan Tedder, singer and songwriter of OneRepublic.
“It is the most important moment of my career, and now, I can
see more about my art and culture to the world. I can’t wait for all
listen to all new music that I worked on, that will be a
cool mix of Spanish and English,” noted Anitta in a press release.
In his career, Anitta has worked with artists
as: J Calvin, Madonna, and Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, David Guetta and
P. Diddy and now goes to the rank of the label transnational.
“We are excited to collaborate with the global team of
Warner Music latina to bring the amazing music of Anitta States
U. s. and beyond,” said co-chairman of Warner Records, Aaron
Bay-Schuck.
Recently, the brazilian beauty has launched the theme of Fire with DJ Snake, and Sean Paul, along with producer puerto rican, Tainy, and for now will continue to launch their music in Brazil is in what happens to the global emergency, and give way to his next album.
Do you want to receive the most relevant information for the day
cell?
Click on the following link CELL QUADRATÍN and send the
HIGH word