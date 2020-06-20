Anáhuac recognized by the fundraising campaign

The Mexiquense Cultural Center of Anahuac, located in the North of the Campus of the Anahuac University, has been recognized by the Council for the Promotion and Support of Education (The CASE), as a result of the fundraising campaign, which is considered the best practice of gender in the educational institutions of Latin America.

Also, this campaign is already representative of the region in the global competition for these prizes, which will compete with the winners from the rest of the regions of the world.

Having won the The CASE of Platinum in Latin America 2020it implies a recognition of the Anahuac University Mexico, and to the entire university community that generated the conditions of prestige and trust in society.

This international award recognizes the implementation and success of the campaign finance that has reached the milestone of 400 million pesos, which have been carefully invested to build and equip what is already considered by experts to be “one of the best theatrical spaces and panoramic within a university campus in the world”, originally designed to be provided with optimal technical conditions and acoustic symphonic concerts and music, dance, ballet, theatre and opera.

“It is, without doubt, a recognition for the University of Anáhuac in your set, to its mission, as well as the leadership of three of its rectors, which has guided and has given continuity from its genesis and the opening of this great project: the P. Raymund Cosgrave, L. C.; P. Jesús Quirce, L. C.; and Dr. Cipriano Sánchez García, L. C., our current Rector, who, together with father Gregorio Lopez, L. C., they have called the company to generously support this area, where the mexican people, of all ages and from all walks of life, find the beauty and the the values of the art”said the director of Institutional Development, Dr. Germán Campos Valle, project manager, and director of the Mexiquense Cultural Center of Anahuac.

In the same way, stated that this award recognizes the ability of the areas that make up the Institutional Development (advancement) at Universidad Anahuac Mexico, such as the supply of funds, the relationship with pupils, work colleague and social, as well as institutional communication, critical components for the success of a capital campaign with big aspirations, as is now recognized, and which made possible the essential trust and the generosity of benefactors, that is the blood that gives life to a project of importance and relevance to society, such as the one that was considered for Anahuac, that emulate the world of today that the travellers had to art and culture in the Renaissance.

