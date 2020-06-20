AMLO says that he has heard that there is the CONAPRED for disputes Chumel

I wonder if joking, in a mood to be güey, or because of the plan, it is true, but the president said he did not know what was the CONAPRED… this in the middle of the debate on the racism and discrimination that applies not only in Mexico, but all over the world.

According to accepted by the president, we have just learned of the existence of the National council To Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED)from the controversy that was made in the social networks you should know that the comedian Chumel Torres would you like to be part of a panel discuss on discrimination in Mexico. From there onwards, I didn’t know what it ate, how it was put to the said council.

CONAPRED suspended forum on racism and classism in Mexico after allegations against Chumel Torres

Yet to reduce to a minimum the work of CONAPRED, the body responsible for the receipt and resolution of complaints for alleged acts of discriminationAMLO fact that or the name he remembered. “Now that there was a controversy a commentator on social media that he was invited for a debate I have discovered that there is… what is it called?”asked the president of Olga Sánchez Cordero, as he pushed hard for the scratching of the nose, passing through the arch of the recommendations of López-Gatell.

And as he made the comment of AMLO?

Everything has a genesis, and the unhappy comment AMLO on the CONAPRED a simple question made by the journalist Gaspar, Sailing, The Eighth: what is the budget allocated for the search of missing persons?

One thing led to another… and AMLO has finished to ensure that one of these days is going to highlight all of the organisms that are unnecessarily created in the previous administrations. “We have very clear what is a priority, because in the previous government were intent on creating commissions (…) it is when of the most stolen and the most hidden”.

With what was said by the president, it can be inferred that you think that the CONAPRED has been created without which there would be a real justification, this despite the fact that one of the objectives of the agency “is to contribute to the development of social, cultural and democratic country”…something that seems very in tune to Q4. But, as you can see, it is not so… or, at least, in the way in which it seeks Advice.

“What has been created? In order to avoid the racism… ¡hijole! doHow are these appliances? Principals, assistant principals, appliances bureaucratic”.

Ahhh, by the way, as far as your budget for the search for missing people, AMLO has said that the order of his government is that money does not stand. “I only gave a statement that these issues of human rights, there is no limit to the guesses: it is what is needed, is a priority.”