¡Amazing! So look on the actresses of the “Elite” in a male version: PHOTOS

Because of the quarantine that live all over the world because of the Covid-19, million people with a greater offer of time in their homes, so that new applications are placed quickly between the favorites of the users connected to the Internet.

In between them there is TikTokbut on this occasion, not to mention the platform video, because now it is a app that is revolutionizing the networks because of its original proposal.

Is FaceAppa platform that any person with a smartphone you can access either Android or Apple, the remarkable thing about this application is that it is a function that converts the images of the people, for the genre otherwise.

That is to say, if you are woman and upload a photograph can make you look like a man and vice-versa.

It was precisely this function the one that was used to create the following gallery of images where the protagonists are nothing more and nothing less than the actresses “Elite“on Netflix.

Let us remember that these famous the actresses have been recognized in the series due to their peculiar beauty, and now thanks to FaceApp, we can see how it would be in their masculine version.

Danna Paola

Esther Expósito

Maria Pedraza

Georgina Amorós

Claudia Rooms

Mina El Hammani

The Digital Writing Herald Mexico

