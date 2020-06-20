a choreographer for the jamaican demand for rape art

The founder and choreographer of the main dance company in jamaica The acadco, L ‘ Antoinette Stines, has filed a lawsuit violation of the rights of the author against the rapper Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncéin connection with the theme of the album that they released together in 2018, “Everything is Love”.

Media in the caribbean country, have been published that Stines stated in the complaint that the famous couple of artists he took advantage of his work on the song ‘Black Effect’without giving credit or compensation to you. In addition to stating that the experience made him feel “raped artistically”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_H8j-2ey65w(/embed)

The jamaican told the court that the musicians have contacted you in march of 2018 for local dancers to perform in a promotional video for a tour. Stines said before the court that, after having completed this operation, also participated in the recording of a video-on-demand of both, in the day that was filmed assured him that it was used only for promotional purposes.

“I called attention to the matter, my daughter after someone told her. I don’t understand why I wasn’t credited. When I interviewed I did not know that it would end in an album,” he stressed Stines.

(Read more: So is the diet of maple syrup that Beyonce came to lose 9 kilos in 15 days)

By those dates, the media partner has been causing a stir on the island when they were seen in the capital, Kingston, footage uploaded on a motorcycle for the promotion of his tour “On the Run II’.

Jay-Z and Beyonce during a performance. (Getty)

This is just the last scandal in which are involved, since a couple of weeks ago, a woman of 28 years has started a media campaign to try to prove that Jay-Z is his real father. The Teasha Macer has filled his Instagram with the photo of the artist with the intention that he recognizes the paternity, even if he claims to have DNA evidence that confirms that the extreme. Later the story and photos were deleted. The musician currently has three children with Beyoncé, the biggest Blue Ivyseven years old, and the twins Rumi and Sirtwo.