A change in the relationship is approaching, Josie Diez Canseco recommends

ARIES: 20TH MAR – 19TH APR.: Are you living a love story is passionate, sexy and without limits, today that person will tell you something more serious, and your happiness will be complete. Do not do partnerships or to sign documents if you are not sure of the people with whom you make a deal, seeking advice from professional people and problems are avoided. Number success 1.

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20.: Finally, you can decide not to get back with the person that does not change in spite of their promises, advice and support that you receive, you will see that you have before you new and better opportunities to redo your emotional life. You speak with the people of a lot of experience in the business world, to listen with attention, their advice will serve you for the investment that you want to do. The numbers of success 6.

GEMINI: 21 MAY – 21 JUN.: Today, you and your partner proves to be in many ways as much as you want, you will feel very happy, but you might want to take advantage of the moment to ask for compensation for the things of the past is not a good idea, romperías the charm. You will receive a money you need and be able to continue with the plans that you thought delete. The numbers of success 10.

CANCER: 22 JUNE – 21 AUG.: Someone that you are only interested in you as a friend with whom you will discuss your feelings, is incomodarás a lot, but you will find a delicate way to refuse his proposal. We propose a society that seems interesting, not to start doing business with people who aren’t familiar with, saldrías damaged economically. Number of successful 21.

LEO: 22 JUL – 22 AUG.: Your jealousy is unfounded, is to discuss with your partner, you need to have more control of yourself and give more space and freedom if you want to keep at your side. Can the emergence of a rift in the family, for reasons of money, try to stay on the sidelines, avoiding to participate in any type of clarification that does not directly involve the user. The numbers of success 14.

VIRGO: 23 AUGUST – 22 SEPT.: A reunion I get nervous, don’t confuse excitement with love, trying to rekindle the relationship would not work, because they would have many reproaches for past mistakes. You’ve returned a significant amount of money that you should, but do not invest in family projects, there would not be problems later on, something very personal and that the independence would be ideal. Number of 9 success.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23. 22 OCT.: A new great love will come into your life, the feelings that are joined to that person will be very strong from the first moment, and the commitment and the stability plans will come quickly. The good results from the investments that you have given yet, but be careful, an excess of confidence could lead to risk too much and you might miss it. Number 4.

SCORPIO: 23 OCT – 22 NOV.: Your passionate spirit will be at flower of skin, do not hide your emotions, today will be direct with someone who interests you from a long time ago, I like your frankness. You will find a good deal and you entusiasmarás, is not the time to acquire more debt, defer your dreams, later on, you will be able to achieve without major complications. Number of success 19.

SAGITTARIUS: 23 NOVEMBER – 22 DEC.: Intention of letting down the behavior of someone that you liked a lot, but will not affect your mood, the advice of someone older will help you to be more selective in the future. You can check your account and you will be amazed at the imbalance that has led to an unexpected expense, but you’ll be able to manage the settings, and no matter what is not a priority. Number of successful 17.

CAPRICORN: DEC 23 – JAN 21.: Do not despair, you are in a relationship will improve even if you may seem impossible, today, to intervene someone who loves them very much, and you begin to converse without arguing or made reproaches. You will have the tendency to spend impulsively, if you can’t stop in time things will work out for hands and it will be very difficult for you to manage your budget, pull yourself together. Number of success 8.

AQUARIUS: 22 JAN – 17 FEB.: It is time to act and make decisions, if you are waiting for your partner to clarify your doubts, without asking anything you will lose time, show firmness, and your attitude changes dramatically. Also, if you are not in a great economic time, the money needed to cover your commitments and your needs, you must not fail, do not worry too much. The number of successful 7.

FISH: 18 FEB – 19 MAR.: A day of beautiful moments with your partner, that will make you take a step back and abandon your mind to the concern of going out with someone that you are looking for with insistence. It is a good day to borrow, or locate the person to support the credit important thing you want to do, you will find people that have confidence in you. Number of success 5.

JOSIE DIEZ CANSECO

