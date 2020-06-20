▷ List words that Vince McMahon is banned in WWE【2K20】









Share Tweet Share Share Email



The WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who has a hatred of foreigners to certain words. In fact, the WWE has banned a series of words, in particular the word”Wrestling‘.

The WWE has banned the use of the word in all the programs, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and also in the PPV.

However, it now seems that the WWE has lifted the ban on the unusual. On Monday Night RAW this week, Edge and Randy Orton had a segment in which Charly, Caruso said Edge vs Randy Orton might be the best game of “Wrestling” of the story.

Dave Meltzer has confirmed on Twitter, by re-publishing the question of a fan.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Paul Heyman probably could be behind all this. He also said that Heyman has proved that the word is not forbidden, even in the past, but in vain, until now.

Here is a list of other words banned from the WWE:

The title is on the line.

Belt

Wrestling

Shows of the house

Opportunity title

Strap

Action

Hospital

Sports and Entertainment

The title that goes hand-in-hand

Faction

Talent

Performer

The Match for the title

War

Interesting

Business

The feud

Does Paul Heyman convinced Vince McMahon?

Paul Heyman is the owner and creative force behind the legendary ECW and the current advocate of Brock Lesnar. Heyman has always been a fundamental part of the WWE. Moved to WWE after ECW ended in 2001 and is now the executive director of Monday Night RAW.

He argued for five fighters to date, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, RVD, Kurt Angle and Big Show. Heyman was a great contributor to the creative team of the WWE. What, then, had the word “Hunting” was not banned?

The word has been used for the last time, when his former client CM Punk dropped the infamous ‘pump’, but now we can say that the word is getting out. Dave Metzler said that Heyman loves the word, so congratulations to Paul Heyman to return.















