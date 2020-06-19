Where to get the hair cut based on the shape of the face to be more beautiful

If you are guilty of wrapping the strip hair on the same site from years ago, don’t worry, most of the girls remain faithful to this detail of your hair cut without thinking twice. However, if you have the courage a change of look so minimal as to move the partition a few inches… you’ll be much more beautiful. The first step to being successful with the exact place is, of course, to know what is the shape of your face. Once you’ve examined all the options in the dialog box that I show you below and you identify with one of them, learn if for you is the strip in half, on one side, or if yours is out-of-centre. What a promise? When you see the final result, you’ll witness how your features are narrow, shorten, disimulas a prominent jaw, and so many other benefits you won’t find out until you try it.

“Wrap the strip of hair is something that you do every day, perhaps without even realizing it. However, it is a detail that you should pay more attention. Correct where it can make you feel more beautiful”promises Brad World, the hairdresser and star of the Youtube a few days ago, has published a video in which teaches you the place your hair according to the shape of your face.

Though the recording is very recent, the expert has already passed the million and a half views, and that, who does not want to be more beautiful with a change of look in an easy and fast way? For those who are not convinced to try it, the World reminds you that: “life is at risk, even if the risk is so small as to move the strip of hair. You might begin by small things,” jokes the designer, before you start with your hair lesson for beginners.















If you have a round face…

The best option is a strip in the middle because, according to the youtuber, thanks this look it focuses all the attention on the centre of the face, the sides are covered by the tufts and it seems that the whole thing is more narrow. You can wear your hair straight, wavy or curly, the important thing is that you let the hips fall in front of the ears to maximize the effect. Selena Gomez or Lucy Hale are two celebrities they also have the traits of rounded.















If you have the square face…

“The central strip is similar to the central, but it is positioned slightly to one side, one or two inches” to the right or to the left, explains Brad on the best look for those who have the square face as Keira Knightley. “The center strip makes the symmetry of the face stand out more and, if your face is not symmetrical,” better to opt for this. “This look will lengthen the face, like in the case of the round and if you put your hair behind your ears and you’re going to enhance your cheekbones and reduce the width of the jaw“says the expert.















If you have the heart-shaped face…

This means that your pointed chin, and the forehead wider. Also, it is common for people with this face shape have a widow’s peak, that is to say, the growth of the hair has a protrusion at the center of the forehead. “When people have this peak, do not usually make the stripes in the middle, because the hair will usually fall on the face”admits to the World. In its place, the side parting is perfect to reduce the size of the front and strengthen the factions. An actress who fits this description is Lily Collins.















If you have the rectangular face…

Then its shape is elongated, but the width of the front end is very similar to that of the jaw, as in the case of Sarah Jessica Parker. To soften the factions, the barber says your favorite look is to place the strip in the middle and around the wires as close to the face to stylize the features: “it’s Going to reduce the width of the front,” he says. Also, thanks to this cutting of hair is shortened a little bit the length of the face.















If you have oval face…

Finally, if your factions are surrounded by a perfect oval, like Alessandra Ambrosio… congratulations! The world, explains that this is the face considered to be “optimal”, which means that the sales welcome any experiment style, because you encourage all of the strips of hair cuts and hairstyles that you want to try. “Dare strip off-center or look, contrary to what you have worn for a long period of time. Change a bit!”, encourages the expert.