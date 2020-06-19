what it is and why you want to convert to a national holiday in the united States?

In spite of the Announcement of the Declaration of Emancipation in 1862, Texas is the state with the lowest representation of slaves in the Union and still had the largest population of these three years after.

On the 19th of June, 1865, about two months after the end of the Civil War, Union general Gordan Granger has been commissioned to inform the community of african descent enslaved in Galveston, Texas, on their freedom. Juneteenth, which is a word play on June the Nineteenth century (June, nineteen in English), is a a symbol of total liberation of slaves through the united States of America.







With the attention on the movement Black Lives Matter (“The life of black matter”), the celebration has gained recognition, and some companies, such as Google, Mastercard, Nike, and Twitter, have given a holiday for its employees, with the purpose of to honor the day in which the slaves were officially freed.

CELEBRATION IN NETWORKS

The celebration will have joined and more celebrities, regardless of their origin or the color of their skin, for educate the american society about the importance of this date.

Michelle Obama has published an informative video on Instagram of the celebration of Juneteenth.

“Many of us have been taught that slavery ended when president Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. But the total freedom did not come until 1865“wrote the lawyer and american writer.

The actor Tommy Dorfman of the series 13 Reasons Whyhe has published a series of images comparing the celebration with the 4th of JulyDay , the day of the Independence of the united States.

“2.5 million americans gained their freedom policy with the Declaration of Independence, while 3.9 million of human freedom human with the Emancipation Proclamation. The last group of slaves learned in 2 and a half years after” they say the images.







The singer Demi Lovato participated in the campaign #PassThePlatform (Delivery Platform), provide a space for young african leaders to increase awareness about police violence and the inequality racial.

The former vice president of the united States and of the possible democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, wrote on Twitter: “Juneteenth reminds us of how vulnerable is our nation to be poisoned by the systems and acts of inhumanity – but also it is a reminder of our ability to change”.

#Juneteenth reminds us of how vulnerable our nation is to be poisoned by the systems and acts of inhumanity—but it is also a reminder of our ability to change. Together, we can lay the roots of real and lasting justice, and to become the extraordinary nation that was promised to all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 19, 2020

PARTY IN THE STREETS

Even if this party is not recognized by the government of the united statessome cities in the united States have commemorated Juneteenth in the midst of a context of protest against racism and systemic police brutality in the country.

Dan and a medieval iron, mayor of Miami Beach, attended the event held at “Pride Park” (park pride). The program included a moment of silence and 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

In New York, the people went out to march to commemorate the celebration and protest for new reforms of the police.