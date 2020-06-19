Trailer and poster of “Palm Springs”

Hulu and Neon have released the new trailer and the official poster of “Palm Springs”a romantic comedy directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

After having discovered in a wedding in Palm Springseverything between Nyles and Sarah is very nice up to that is complicated, and the can not escape each other.

Had a very good reception in Sundance at the beginning of the year, and boasts a cast of protagonists Andy Samberg and Cristin Miliotiaccompanied by J. K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Meredith Hagner, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher.

“Palm Springs” to be released on the 10th of July, in the united States, distributed by Neon in theaters and on Hulu and on DEMAND.

Trailer

Poster