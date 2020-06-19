The Tik Tok viral Rosalia imitating Belén Esteban

The role of social networks during the months that lasted the imprisonment by the crisis of the coronavirus was crucial. Thanks to them we were able to communicate with our loved ones and we were able to enjoy ourselves, without falling into boredom. Tik tok it was one of the most has pulled and Rosalia just take a video of the unexpected: a imitation of Belén Esteban.

The quarantine has led to the incredible success of applications such as Zoom, Teams, or Tik Tok. And that there is well-known that he is aware of the fact that it did not fall into the temptation to open a profile and start uploading videos.









Jennifer Lopez has launched a challenge to dance like her, Aitana, finally, for the first time with a voice-over in which many believe that it speaks of Cepeda and a host of famous faces who fell prostrate before Tik Tok. Rosalia included.

The Catalan has taught many great moments, thanks to Tik Tok, as the day on which he mounted a karaoke machine only singing the great songs of Beyonce, Mariah Carey or Christina Aguilera.

Another of his videos that was discussed was that he showed his skating around the dining room of the house, fall included. Well, now comes a new Tik Tok in which Rosalia is merged with one of the great television of Spain: Belen Esteban.

Rosalia has chosen a phrase from the partner television and has doubled in size, titling the video “I am preparing my dj set”. The truth is that you can be funny… she laughs aloud, while you record it! The clip has gone viral and is the subject of discussion in the network. What have you already seen?

















