The musical world observes the anniversary of the “Day of freedom” in the USA

Miami, June 19 (EFE).- Most of the record companies in the united States and many of its most important artists, will be held this Friday, in “Juneteenth” or “freedom Day”, a date that has passed unnoticed for most americans outside of the afro-descendant community, until a couple of weeks.

Companies such as Warner Music, Sony and Spotify, has added the voice of the stars as Lionel Richie, Taylor Swift, Usher, and many others. Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, Camila Méndes, Demi Lovato and other latinos also spoke of the importance of this day and that the american authorities declare holiday on a national level.









The change is part of the response in the musical world for the protests against racism and police brutality.

He started as an industry looking at the black Tuesday, in which suspended its operations with the public. Now, the majority has been given the day off to their employees, viewing it as a holiday.

Warner Music Group, for example, has informed its employees in an internal message: “We have heard loud and clear that our employees in the united States you want to take the time to observe this day(…) Is an important time for all of us to learn, reflect and connect us, while we continue to struggle against the institutional racism”.

Sony Music has informed its employees, which recalls the date of “a day without phone calls and meetings to recognize the importance of this historic day”.

For its part, the platform of “streaming” Spotify has announced that in your billboard new music Friday, and only artists of african origin, this 19 June.

Other companies in the music world that recognizes the “Juneteenth” are the ASCAP, the main organization that represents composers and music publishers and the record company, sony BMG, between and after.

This date recalls the June 19, 1865, the day that general Gordon Granger entered Galveston (Texas), one of the last regions where it is still practiced slavery, despite its abolition, in 1863, and has announced the end of the Civil War and the prohibition of the execution of this inhuman practice.









A year later, african-americans in Texas began to celebrate this day under the name of “Juneteenth” -a game of words with the month of June and the pronunciation of the 19-in-English – with community events, such as parades, prayer, the mass, readings and musical performances. EFE

