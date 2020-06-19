‘The Last of Us’: details revealed about the HBO series – News series

Taking advantage of the premiere of ‘The Last of Us 2’, it is worthwhile to revisit the issue of the series, which will debut on HBO, because there are some details already known for the production, and also has a couple of creators on board.

After a couple of delays, of six years of development, put forward to thousands of players around the world and discover the current circumstances caused by the pandemic, The Last of Us 2 has finally been released and owners of a PlayStation 4 can now play the continuation of the adventures of Joel and Ellie, the protagonists of the title for the console. However, taking advantage of the launch, it is worthwhile to revisit the issue of the series, which will be created based on the video game, and that will soon be presented in preview on HBO.

WHO ARE BEHIND THE SERIES OF ” THE LAST OF US’?

March 5, 2020, the official announcement about the creation of the series of The Last of Us, that set of dumbbells between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, the last manufacturer will make its debut in the world of television projects. And to develop the project for HBO was hired to Craig Mazin (showrunner Chernobyl) to be the head creativeso that, along with the creator of the original game: Neil Druckmann, will serve as the showrunner of the series.

WHAT WILL BE THE HISTORY OF THE SERIES OF ” THE LAST OF US’?

According to the information provided by The Hollywood Reporter, the series of The Last of Us to form the backbone of the dramatic history of the first video gamehowever, by taking the advantage of already launched the second part, it would also take snippets of the new material to bring to television.

Let us remember that the land is located in a post-apocalyptic world where a pandemic hits the united States, and the humans become cannibals. Ellie is a teenage girl, is immune to the virusso that is the key to finding a cure. Joins Joel, a smuggler who must help her to survive. With this basis will leave the episodes of the series and we already know that Johan Renck (the director of some episodes of Breaking Bad and Vikings) is on board the project at the command of some chapters.

WHO WILL BE THE ACTORS AND ACTRESSES THAT PROTAGONICEN THE SERIES OF ” THE LAST OF US’?

For now it is not been confirmed for the interpreters who could star in the series The Last of Ushowever, fans of the game have already expressed their opinion in respect of some candidates. For the role of Ellie have been nominated Ellen Pagewhich , incidentally, has a history with the original game, since you said that you had copied the image to create the girl the protagonist. Therefore, it is likely that the actress refuses to appear, and for this there is a second candidate for the followers: Kaitlyn Dever (the star on the night of the nerds), which is also similar to the adolescent video game.

In relation to the role of Joel, have been proposed for Hugh Jackmanthat will undoubtedly give a lot of presence to the character and to attract the attention immediately. However, there is also another option for the fans: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, and already has history with HBO.

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE OF THE SERIES ‘THE LAST OF US’ ON HBO?

Now he has not mentioned anything about the release date of the series of The Last of Usand as the pandemic has been postponed the filming of numerous movies and television shows, it is likely that the production of HBO until the end of 2021, or, more probably, until 2022.