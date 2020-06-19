the first thing that Slam since 1999 without the big three?

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has won 56 grand Slam titles between them, but for the first time may not play a Important: this has not happened since 1999 . The Big Three have become true legends of tennis, thanks to their record, and in the course of the years has given rise to many epic challenges that have fascinated the world of sports.

Its dominant position in the Slam tournament reached unimaginable levels. Suffice it to say that since 2004, only six players outside of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have managed to achieve the set goal: to win a Slam. Are Gaston Gaudio (Roland Garros 2004), Marat Safin (Australian Open 2005), Juan Martin Del Potro (US Open 2009), Andy Murray (US Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013, 2016), Stan Wawrinka (Australian Open 2014, Roland Garros 2015, US Open 2016) and Marin Cilic (US Open 2014).





These numbers bring to light another remarkable fact: in the past, 65 Large Studios only 10 times one of the Big Three has not been successful.

US Open 2020: what is the first Slam since 1999 without one of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal?

This 2020, marked by a health emergency caused by the spread of a global pandemic, could a time to re-establish a figure all the more impressive.

In fact, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has announced that the 140a edition of the US Open, which will be held from 31 August to 13 September, as scheduled. Taking into account that the accident and the intervention of the court, but that will keep him at least until January 2021, and the statements of Djokovic and Nadal, who are seriously thinking of skipping what would become the second-largest of the year, the US Open in 2020 could be remembered forever as the first grand Slam event without even one of the Big Three from 1999 .

We must also add the absence of the official Simona Halep and the likely absence of Serena Williams in the singles of the female sex. The last time the drawing of one of the four tennis tournaments and more important not to have seen the name of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal printed in the annals, leads us back to the US Open.

In 1999, Federer has made his debut Slam at Roland Garros thanks to a wild card. That year, still using the wildcard that gave the organizers also managed to play at Wimbledon.

But not in the US Open, a tournament that was stopped in the second round against compatriot Ivo Heuberger. Considering the absence of Roger Federer and waiting for the official communications of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, with the hope that both decide to finally be there, the US Open, and the whole tennis world start to tremble.