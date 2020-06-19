The daughter of Angelica Rivera has spoken about the criticism they receive for having been part of the presidential family

A living legend in the world of music is the one that represents James Paul McCartneythat was part of one of the most famous band of all time: “The Beatles”.

The singer, meets 78-year-old, and to do this, let’s see some curiosities and interesting facts that perhaps you did not know about the musician that gave us songs like “Yesterday”, “Hey Jude” And “I love her” and “My Love”.

1. He was appointed Detective in Charge of the police of New York to perform a series of concerts in honor of the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.



2. The director, Franco Zeffirellihe offered the main role in the movie “Romeo and Juliet” in 1967, and despite the fact that Paul met the main actress of the film, Olivia Husseythe musician in the end he declined the offer.



3. On march 11, 1997, Paul McCartney became a Knight of the Order of the British Empire, and since then the title has Sir Paul McCartney. He received the mention of the queen Elizabeth II for his services to music.



4. Paul appeared in an episode of “The Simpsons”, along with his ex-wife Linda McCartney trying to convince Lisa to become a vegetarian. Remember that from many years ago, the musician takes a diet free of animal products and campaigns that promotes this style of eating.

5. The English musician is also a painter. In the year 2000 was published the book “Paul McCartney Paintings” shows 117 boxes, and that was released a year after his first museum show, THE Art Forum in Germany.



6. In 1990, Brian Taylor, a fan of "The Beatles", paid 21 thousand 285 dollars to get the certificate of birth of the musician.

7. In February 2012, Paul McCartney he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was also the last member of the English band receive their star.



8. In 2017 has had a particular aspect of the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The revenge of Salazar” playing Uncle Jack.



9. In 1960 he was arrested in Germany together with the first drummer of the Beatles The focus of a condom. Pete Best he said that they were trying to use it as a lamp. The authorities arrested them and, before she could take a flight back to England, spent a couple of hours in jail.



10. In 2009, the Guinness World Records released Paul McCartney the title of the composer’s most successful of all time. The merit is due not only for being the author or co-author of 188 pieces which were kept in the lists of popularity of the United Kingdom, but also of these songs of the 33 came in first place in the lists, and 91 reached the top 10.



11. When McCartney I was a child, his mother read him poems and encouraged the habit of reading, while his dad cheered for the singer and his brother Michael to solve crosswords with him, to increase your word power.



12. The singer had two girlfriends in a formal Dot Rhone and the british actress Jane Asher and three wives, Linda Eastman, Heather Mills and Nancy Shevell.

