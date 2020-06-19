The 45 years of the success of the film jaws, which inspired the terror

THE CITY OF MEXICO.- When a movie becomes a worldwide success of ticket, completely conquer the critics and the audience and on the occasion of a precedent in the history of cinema, inevitably inspired hundreds of imitations. But perhaps no film has so replicated as a Shark.

Mainly because it was the film that really laid the foundation of the blockbuster modern, with a narrative structure that has been repeated ad nauseam, and that, immediately, has generated copies of the wild animals fight against the humans, like Grizzly (1976), Orca (1977) and Piranha (1978).

However, what really has created the tape of Steven Spielberg (in addition to fear of mass swim in the sea), was the sub-genre of “sharkploitation,” that a group of human teenagers, the scientists, coast guard) runs into a shark with extraordinary ability.

It premiered on June 20, 1975, in the united States, and, beating all the records, and the paradigms of the era, the Shark is still more alive than ever, both for its iconic theme music created by John Williams, the performances from its impeccable cast, or because it is the perfect movie of the summer.

To perform the test, the different personalities of these monsters of the sea that you sail in celluloid today: there are spectral, mexican, jurassic, sandbox, and even the zombies.

To capture all of the streaming services, will surely require a bigger pot.

FOR ALL There Is

MEGA SHARK SAGA (2009-2020)

Director: Ace Hannah

Produced by The Asylum, compaÒÌa expert in B-cinema, this saga about the predatory giants, and their respective fights has four sequels, where the tiburÛn holder fight against an octopus, a crocodile prehistÛrico, a shark met·lico and with Moby Dick.

SHARKTOPUS (2010)

Director: Declan O’brien

Played by Eric Roberts, and the mexican Hector Jimenez, and produced by the legendary Roger Corman, the plot of this shark with the tentacles of an octopus, created as a weapon, is located in Mexico.

SAND SHARK (2011)

Director: Mark Atkins

Inspired by more Tremors Shark, this film also has its cult following. It is a horde of hungry sharks that swim in the sand and the love for hunting tourists.

2-HEADED SHARK ATTACK (2012)

Director: Christopher Ray

The Film that, as its name says, has a bloody shark with two heads (in addition to the starring Carmen Electra). Has three sequels: with three, five, and six heads more.

SHARKNADO (2013)

Director: Anthony C. Ferrante

Along the coast of Mexico, with a cargo of shark is trapped in a cyclone. The tornado of sharks resulting in Los Angeles, where several people encounter to bring him down. Inspired five sequels and surprisingly it has a 78% fresh on Rotten tomatoes

GHOST SHARK (2013)

Director: Griff Furst

Created exclusively for the tv network SyFy, it became a viral success online with their ridiculous premise: a shark is tortured and killed by a fisherman and his daughter, only for his spirit to revive time later, seeking revenge.

AVALANCHE SHARKS (2014)

Director: Scott Wheeler

From Canada comes the story of a contest of bikini that turns into a massacre, courtesy of an avalanche of sharks. It is a sort of sequel to Sand sharks.

ZOMBIE SHARK (2015)

Director: Misty Talley

Talley, the first woman to direct an original film for SyFy, has a history of more serious fiction on a shark that is presented in an experiment and tries to devour a couple of young people.

TOXIC SHARK (2017)

Director: Cole Sharpe

In addition to its large size, this predator throws acid from a hole in the back and your bites (if you survive) it can turn into a cannibal, and all-pervasive. Wow!!!

MEGALODÓN (2018)

Director: Jon Turteltaub

With an international cast led Jason Statham, this film has collected 530 million dollars in all over the world, despite being destroyed by critics. The shark prehistoric to 23 meters in length, apparently extinct, and return, for a sequel, currently in pre-production.

THOSE WHO ARE SAVED

TINTORERA (1977)

Director: René Cardona Jr

Most of a tape of horror seems to be a soft-porn, where a ménage à trois is more important to the plot that the shark in question. Played by Hugo Stiglitz and Andrés García.

ALERT IN THE DEEP (1999)

Director: Renny Harlin

Criticized in its time, this movie, filmed in Rosarito, Baja California, has become cult over the years, especially for the acting of Samuel L. Jackson. Netflix is the production of a sequel.

THE OPEN SEA (2003)

Director: Chris Kentis

A tape of the sharks most cost-effective: a cost of 120 thousand dollars, and has generated all over the world to 55.5 million euros. It is based slightly on a true story, and part of their filming was done in Mexico.

DARK TIDE (2012)

Director: John Stockwell

One of the great failures of the box office and critics of Halle Berry. The actress gives life to a “whisperer shark” traumada after the death of a sub-hands of a shark.

DEEP FEAR (2016)

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Played by Blake Lively, this ribbon of suspense that has amazed the public and the critics, which gave him 78 percent of freshness in Rotten tomatoes and 119.1 million dollars at the box office.