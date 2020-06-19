Some rules that can help you be a millionaire

It is good to know that the current super-rich were not born between tickets: from Jeff Bezos to Oprah Winfrey, all, have worked hard and invested

Be millionaire it is in everyone’s head, however, it is important to know that most of the super-rich was not born in a cradle of gold, but which formed their wealth with the passing of the years, with the job and manage their money. This is more than you eat caviar every day, wearing clothes exclusive designer, or have more of a luxury car.

According to the researchers of wealth, in order to be considered a millionaire you need to obtain investable assets of minimum 1 million dollars, and this should exclude the value of your property, subtract the liabilities, credit, assets and savings for retirement, among other factors. So, as you can see, it is not as easy as it seems. However, there are some rules that if you follow to the letter, it might help you live with more peace of mind.

According to the “to Do”, the first golden rule is to take advantage of studies. Yes, strange as it may seem, and I feel that the school is not so important, we need to tell you that this is not so. If you currently have the opportunity to go to university or to pursue other levels of study, it is of vital importance to apply highlights like a bright student. That’s why we can educate them to focus and achieve the goals. Numbers.

2. Save, save, save

Experienced investors agree on one thing: do not spend money on things that are not really needed. If you are just going to be your property (or your wealth) it is necessary to restrain spending in-front, even if it hurts. “The more rich you become, the more sober and discreet, and you should be,” said the financial experts of CNBC. Also read: How to fight the costs in this isolation

3. Invests

Accumulate the money on your credit card does not help. Learn to experiment with aggressive strategies that offer higher returns, but do not put all money in a single portfolio. There are very good books to read on investment advice. Ask for help to expetos certificates, currently, have emerged as the finance guru that the only thing they want is to enrich their. Care.

4. Try to have an extra income

If you work full time, try to take advantage of the end of the week. “With time, your work could become a big business that generates more income than your full-time job”, as recommended in the “Do”. Also read: The lessons that leaves us with the pandemic Covid-19 insurance topics

5. Invest in your training

“Your brain is your greatest asset”, say experts in the field of bonds and CNBC. Looking for the opportunity to study a MBA, graduates, and updates, for luck, on the web there are issues related to finance and many of them free of charge.

6. Cam is a record of your progress

Is it not more important what you earn but what you save. Keep that in mind.