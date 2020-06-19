Renata Fan remembers trip to #TBT and poses in a paradisiacal setting

The presenter recalled her trip to the Maldives Islands

Thursday (18) is the day of the famous to always get nostalgic on Instagram with #TBT and Renata Fan was not left out this time.

The presenter of the ‘Open Game’ recalled her last trip to the Maldives Islands and posed stunningly on the deserted beach, sporting her good form in a nude dress, with model poses and hair thrown in the wind.

“ #TBT of an evening in full harmony with nature and the sea that inspires me the most since 2008… 05/01/20. With him, always, @ atilaabreu51 ″, she wrote in the caption, with longing.

The sequence of photos gave us something to say and was very successful on Instagram, with more than 140 thousand likes and much praise for the blonde.

“You are beautiful and a very simple person,” commented a follower. “The most beautiful woman on earth,” praised another, extolling Renata’s beauty. “I don’t know if I admire the place or its beauty,” wrote a third person.