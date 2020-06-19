Raven-Symoné, actress, Disney’s The cheetah girls is secretly married Miranda to consider the presence during the quarantine | Show

Raven-Symoné, who has won popularity for its passage as a teen star in Disney, surprised her followers on Instagram, revealing the pictures of his secret wedding with Miranda Pearman-to consider the presence in.

The actress of 34 years, he has participated in different productions of “child company”, the main protagonist in the series Is so Raven and the films of The cheetah girls.

The photographs were distributed by the same Raven-Symoné and show the simple ceremony, which took place in the garden of your house, because of the current pandemic of coronavirus.

“Thanks to all those who have helped me and to those who understand why it was something small,” she wrote on Instagram.

Raven-Symone on Instagram

The former star of the Disney is also for him a tender message to his wife Miranda Pearman-maday: “I married the person who understands me in my good and bad moments, from breakfast to snacks early in the morning, from the stage of our home.”

Raven-Symone on Instagram

The Cast of The cheetah girls congratulates Raven-Symoné on her marriage

After the transmission of the images of his simple wedding ceremony in Instagram, the main protagonist of the The cheetah girls he received the good wishes of his fellow cast member Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams.

The Cheetah Girls (Photo: Disney Channel Co.)

“Congratulations, Raven. I wish you much love in this new chapter we will write together. A round of applause for the spouses,” wrote the actress, who has played Dorinda. On the other hand, the popular ‘Aqua’ wrote: “I wish you a life of love, joy and laughter.”

