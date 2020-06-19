Olivier Assayas: “I am the director of a film that tries to be a historical”

EFE • 19-Jun-2020 – 08:41 AM

Without falling in the documentary, but in respect of history, without forgetting the emotion of the film, but avoiding the manipulation. So you see Olivier Assayas as director, the “Wasp Network”, a film of espionage between Cuba and the UNITED states, which arrives Friday on Netflix with an extraordinary cast of Latin.

“When I did ‘Carlos’ (2010), of course, that the story would not be the same militants are not militants. I do not call myself a militant. I am the director of a film that tries to be, also a historian, who tries to have some historical perspective on the facts,” said Assayas Efe.

“I think that the cinema is a great tool if you are using the correct way, if you are not using a mode of the part,” he added.

More or less brilliant and more or less controversial in all of his works, there is no doubt that Assayas (Paris, 1955) is a name with a capital in contemporary cinema, thanks to the tapes as “Carlos”, “Clouds of Sils Maria (2014) or “Personal Shopper” (2016).

And now recovers with an “all-star” in Latin (Penelope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Ana de Armas, Gael García Bernal, Wagner Moura and Leonardo Sbaraglia) the story of “the five”, a group of agents of cuba, seen as spies for the UNITED states and the anti-terrorist heroes in Cuba, which in the 90’s infiltrated the movement leading to castro.

“I didn’t know this history,” he said about this film, based on the book “The last soldiers of the Cold War” by Fernando Morais.

“Or had gone to Cuba. I have never been to the castro, but I was fascinated by the story. I think that there was something exciting, because there was a lot of research done to understand a narrative that was extremely conflicting,” he added.

With enough frames and subframes that overlap on a treadmill at times-rapunzel (after its premiere in the Mostra of Venice, he made another montage of the film to make it more understandable), Assayas has said that he has tried to respect the facts, and only you will be given “space” and the freedom to talk about “feelings” and “emotions” of their protagonists.

On the other hand, the French did not hide his surprise to be able to record on the island.

“Honestly, I do not believe that the cubans will allow us to roll in Cuba,” he explained when detailing his personal experience has not been “ambivalent”.

“If you don’t have Havana, which is one of the characters in the film, you can’t do this tape, it just doesn’t work. So in this sense I am grateful because they make us shoot, without conditions. Obviously, he would not have adapted my script for political reasons (…). But the day-to-day shooting is not so easy, especially if it is a political story. You know that you are monitoring,” he said.

A problem with a lot of weight in the “Wasp Network” patriotism is raised to the maximum power: how anyone could abandon your family, your friends and your whole life just to defend your country.

“It is still difficult to understand,” he admitted.

“But these guys were soldiers, ( … ). René González (Édgar Ramírez) was on a mission (…). And beyond of what you think about Cuba, you need to be aware of the fact that the cubans are proud of their revolution, especially that generation. Is something important happened in a country which is a small island in front of US and was able to remain still,” he said.

In contrast, Assayas is of the opinion that the young people of cuba no longer share this vision: “you may have noticed that there is something extremely frustrating about the limitation of the freedom of the press, of expression, of travel, etc.”.

Finally, Assayas has called the attention on the characters of Edgar Ramirez (who played “Carlos”) and Penelope Cruz, in the “Wasp Network” the story of a couple, which is crossed by the quarrels and ups and downs between Cuba and the UNITED states

“The core of this film is the story of Olga and René,” he said.

“This is a spy story that happens in the modern world, but in the end it is the story of a couple falling apart and coming together by fate and by their own efforts,” stressed the director to emphasize that Ramirez has been able to show here, “a more human side and warm” than “Carlos”, while on a Cross”, has praised his “power” to create empathy with just a few moments on the screen.