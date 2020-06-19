Marília Mendonça sports fitness in selfie by the pool and enjoys a sunny day

The queen of suffering has left followers in love

Marília Mendonça left fans in love this Wednesday afternoon (17) with a new selfie on Instagram.

The suffering queen posed stunningly at the click, enjoying a sunny day by the pool and lavishing fitness on her followers. In the caption, he even joked: “good morning, right, envious people will say it’s cold in goiânia”.

bo dia né 😙 invejosos dirão que tá frio em goiânia ☀️

A post shared by marilia mendonça (@mariliamendoncacantora)

The click surpassed the impressive mark of more than 1,243,000 likes, in addition to another hundred comments praising the natural beauty of Marília.

“Cat and rich,” joked a follower. “This woman is too beautiful”, praised another fan of the singer. “Healing the hangover in the pool, right,” commented another, in a good mood and laughing out loud from other fans.

