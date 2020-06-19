Marília Mendonça sports fitness in selfie by the pool and enjoys a sunny day

The queen of suffering has left followers in love

Marília Mendonça left fans in love this Wednesday afternoon (17) with a new selfie on Instagram.

The suffering queen posed stunningly at the click, enjoying a sunny day by the pool and lavishing fitness on her followers. In the caption, he even joked: “good morning, right, envious people will say it’s cold in goiânia”.

The click surpassed the impressive mark of more than 1,243,000 likes, in addition to another hundred comments praising the natural beauty of Marília.

“Cat and rich,” joked a follower. “This woman is too beautiful”, praised another fan of the singer. “Healing the hangover in the pool, right,” commented another, in a good mood and laughing out loud from other fans.