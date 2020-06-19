Larissa Manoela has fun in the pool with a friend and celebrates her birthday: “11 years of friendship”

The celebrity did an exciting text for her best friend
Larissa Manoela celebrated the birthday of her best friend on Wednesday night (17).
The celebrity published a video enjoying the pool with her friend, enjoying the times when there was no social isolation. Larissa also took the opportunity to write an emotional text, leaving followers delighted with her gesture of friendship.
Eu reuni imagens de um dos melhores momentos da nossa amizade. Já são 11 anos dela, dá pra acreditar?? Você e sua família são uma peça muito importante da minha vida @bel_moreira 💕 Nossa profissão nos uniu e a nossa amizade fluiu. A gente é assim. Sempre foi e sempre será. Hoje é seu dia e eu comemoro junto. Porque te vi crescer e amadurecer (um pouco menos que eu) hehehehehe porém sendo sempre você, sendo linda, especial e um pouco atrapalhada 🤣 Te desejo o mundo Bella e torço pra que nossa profissão nos una mais um tanto de vezes, porque nossa amizade já tá unida até o infinito ❤️ Morro de saudades de vc. Te amo irmã. Feliz aniversário 🎉
The video had over 1,434,000 views on the celebrity’s Instagram.
Recently, on Wednesday afternoon (17), Larissa Manoela made her followers go crazy by posting a record on her Instagram.
In the click, the celebrity appeared showing off her good post-workout form, leaving her followers impressed with all of her natural beauty.