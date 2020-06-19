Kris Jenner revel what was the error of the “destroz” the growth of the brethren Kardashian

Kris Jenner it is responsible for virtually any person on the face of the earth knows of the existence of the Kardashian sisters, since he was the one who decided to make a video, intimate shooting that left his daughter Kim is already a couple of years.

However, even if we all know the stories of celebrities, almost no one knows the secrets of it, and recently confes what had been the biggest regret of your life. Kris was married to Robert Kardashian, the famous attorney who defend O. J. Simpson, accused of taking the life of his wife, Nicole, who also was one of the best friends of his. Of this marriage were born Kourtney, Kim, Khlo, and Rob.

It was the podcast “InCharge With DVF,” led by Diane Von Furstenberg, where the reality star revel in the clandestine affair that she had when she was married with the father of her older children is something that you always feel guiltybecause he knows that arruin the ability of these to grow close l:

“The cas is still very, very young. I met Robert when tena 18 aos and we went out together for four years, and at the age of 22 he was already married. In all my life, before or after, would have been in a relationship, and it happened to treintaitantos. My biggest regret is that destroz my family…”

After his first divorce, Jenner I met Caitlyn, the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and by that time it was known as Bruce, and even if l was able to found a family, admiti that it was not easy for his life before this happened:

“No saba what to do. I met with four children, and single. Also saba in which we live, or what I was doing. No saba cmo will be able to earn a living. Result scary being so young. I think that by then he had fulfilled the 32, and my son was tiny tena as a single ao. It was really scary”.

Today, she has found new love, Corey Gamble, with whom the entrepreneur it was possible to reconstruct his life after his separation from Caitlyn. Recently confes that his life ntima l is going great, and feels very lucky to be able to live in the present.

The u.s. the east with the entrepreneur of 40 years, from 2014, and your intimacy with the devel for her friend Faye Resnick: “it’s Not what happens to me, but I don’t think that is normal, because I always feel like it, because I understand The relationships nt… my age are precious and my girls don’t understand how lucky I am to follow sintindome as. I have to seize the moment.”