It is another busy week in Netflix, Australia, with the addition of 59 new films and tv series. You’ll have a lot to enjoy this weekend!!! This is what is new on Netflix in Australia this week for the June 20, 2020.

In the first place, these are the highlights of the last week Netflix Australia:

Stations: 2 | Episodes: sixteen

Genre: Comedy, drama | Execution time: 42 minutes

Problem: Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss

The policy of Ryan Murphy is back for the second round! Awesome members from all over the world in September of 2019, without which many of you know, the series always have a second season. Now that it’s here, and ready to be caught, who else will wait for a third season in the immediate future?

From when I was seven years old, Payton Hobart always knew that one day he will be the president of the united States. But before you can take the first step to becoming president of the country, you must first deal with the political landscape and winding High School in San Sebastian.

Parts: 2 | Episodes: sixteen

Genre: Comedy | Execution time: 30 minutes

Problem: Gabriel Iglesias, Gloria Aung, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha

It took almost a year, but finally, some new episodes of Mr. Churches are now available for streaming on Netflix Australia. Surprisingly, they achieved only six new episodes, but is expected in another batch later this year.

A good teacher of secondary public works at his alma mater. He takes up the teaching of gifted children, but maladjusted, not only to save their “recommended” by a career bureaucrat, an Assistant Principal, but also to help them to express their full potential.

Bridge hard (2015)

Director: Etan Cohen

Genre: Comedy | Execution time: 100 minutes

Problem: Will Ferell, Kevin Hart, Craig T. Nelson, Alison Brie, Edwina Findley Dickerson

A comedy that is shocking, Get Hard divided a lot of opinions after its launch in 2015, but for many, it was the most fun film of the year.

When James King is accused of fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced to prison, you’re terrified by the horrors he will face behind bars. To help educate you about the life inside, James turns to Darnell Lewis, a black businessman who has not even had a parking ticket.

Here are the latest additions to Netflix in Australia this week

39 new movies added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 20, 20204th Republic (2019) To Breath Away (2020) northAlexandria: Again and forever (1989) Alexandria … why? (1979) and An egyptian story (1982) Andaleeb El Dokki (2008) Asura Guru (2020) Ballerina (2016) Blinky Bill (2015) in Cairo (1958) can’t complain (2007) Chaman Bahaar (2020) dark Waters (1956 ) Fate (1997) Lift the Child (2019) Feel the Beat (2020) Get Hard (2015) the Last Flight to Abuja (2012) Let’s Dance (2006) Life is a Speed Bump (2006) Lola Igna (2019) Lost Bullet (2020) northMarie Antoinette (2006) Menhai (2008) Milea (2020) My Horrible Grandmother (2012) one-way for Tomorrow (2020) northReplicas (2018), and The return of the prodigal son (1976) Riding on Faith (2020) Sorry for the disturbance (2008) Stray Bullet (2010) The Blazing Sun (1954) The Emigrant (1994), The Earth (1970), The Wasp Network (2020) northWhat there is (2006) Wira (2019) X-Large (2011) 13 new tv shows added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 20, 2020Alexa and Katie (Part 4) northThe last mission of the Angel: Love (Season 1) Doctor Prisoner (Season 1) Ipanema Girls (Season 2) northPretty Horribly (Season 1) Marcella (Season 3) northMr Churches (Part 2) northMy Fellow-citizens, the (Season 1) game ninjago (Season 1) Rhyme Time City (Season 1) northThe order (season 2) northThe policy (season 2) northThe sinner (season 3) north6 new Docuseries and documentaries added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 20, 2020Babies (Part 2) northDisclosure (2020) northThe infinite limit (2020) between One (2020) northThe show must go on: The Queen + Adam Lambert History (2019) Coronavirus, has Explained (the limited Series) north1 new reality series added to Netflix in Australia this week: June 20, 2020, the Floor is Lava (season 1) north

What is it that you are excited to see Netflix in Australia this week? You let us know in the comments below!