June 19, 2020

Good Friday and I can’t say if it’s a day or a quiet day for new releases. In total, the united States saw 11 new titles added today, however, most of the originals are international releases. Let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today, most of the 10 films and 10 TV series the most important currently on Netflix.

If you are wondering what is going to happen on Netflix USA. UU. During the end of the week, and the truth is not much. Tomorrow, we will see the launch of the series, K-drama, It’s not good to be good and Sunday will see the launch of Goldie and Woodshock of the A24. These are in addition to another episode of the Patriot Act, with Hasan Minhaj.

Now let’s see what’s new on Netflix today.

Feel the rhythm (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Elissa Down

Problem: Enrico Colantoni, Sofia Carson, Dennis Andres, Wolfgang Novogratz

Sofia Carson seems to be the main attraction of this title, as it is grouted between all the promotional material. The new family comedy is about a dance teacher who, after not being able to have success on Broadway, back to the house to teach the children the art of performance.

The first criticism of the public seems to strong for the title, while the criticism is qualified as a title of formula that is likely to be lost among the countless other titles of the genre on Netflix.

The Floor Is Lava (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Problem: Rutledge Wood

If you have enjoyed the Community on Netflix, it is possible that you have reached the episode in which Abed to make a game of Floor is Lava. This new reality series takes this concept and turns it into a game show.

10 episodes that have just appeared on Netflix, and will see the teams of competitors to face the challenges of the wild, and that they have to jump on different objects, all while avoiding touching the floor.

The policy (season 2)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Problem: Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer

Writer: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

You’re missing Ryan Murphy from Hollywood came to Netflix? Well, it’s time to dive back into the world of politics, only a few months after the success of last season.

We will continue to Ben Platt in his new career as a country with higher stakes and greater rewards.

Full list of new on Netflix for June 19, 2020

6 New movies added hoyDisclosure (2020) Netflix OriginalElevator Child (2019) Feel the Beat (2020) Netflix OriginalLost Bullet (Balle perdue) (2020) Netflix OriginalOne-future (2020) Netflix OriginalWasp Network (2019) 5 New TV series added TodayBabies (Part 2) Netflix OriginalFloor Is Lava (Season 1) Netflix OriginalGirls from Ipanema beach (Most Beautiful Thing) (Season 2) Netflix OriginalRhyme Historical Time (Season 1) Netflix OriginalThe Political (Season 2) Netflix Original

The 10 best TV series and movies on Netflix on the 19th of June

We will immerse ourselves in the top 10 movies and series. The season 2 will be shot immediately in the lists of television, but was not able to remove 13 Reasons, which continues to dominate the top 10 several weeks after the release of the final version of the season.

On the side of the film, the film of animation of Spider-Man has uploaded a couple of places so Magnetic is now at the highest point of all time and The Dark is near.

You can find a complete list of what is popular on Netflix today for other regions, here.

#MoviesTV Series1365 días13 reasons2Gives 5 BloodsThe Order3MagneticMr. Churches4 of 4The Dark Space Of The Force5 of 5Cloudy with a chance of meatballs, Avatar: The last master of the air6 6Spider-Man: In Spider-VerseF is for the family7 7My favorite naughty Alexa and Katie8The GuestPokémon Trips: The Series9 9The Grinch How to escape a murder10The house of HelpFuller

