He died Ian Holm, actor of “the Lord of the Rings”

From:

EFE 07:22 AM / 19/06/2020

The british actor Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Bolsón in “the Lord of the Rings” and Sam Mussabini in “Chariots of Fire”, has died in London at the age of 88 years, as reported by this Friday, 19-J his representative.

A member of the award of the Order of the British Empire, Holm, “died in peace in the hospital, accompanied by his family,” said the source, adding that the disease that caused his death was related to Parkinson’s disease.

Holm, who was born in the English county of Essex, in 1931, he received numerous awards and recognitions during his career, including the prestigious Laurence Olivier, the british theatre, a Bafta award for her role in “The cannon Bofors” (1968) and a nomination for the Best supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as Sam Mussabini in “Chariots of Fire” (1981).

Also played the ‘don Vito Cornelius in the movie of Luc Besson, The fifth element, starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman (1997).

Numerous personalities from the world of cinema says goodbye to him through social networking sites, such as the Spanish film director Juan Antonio Bayona, who qualified for the actor of “unforgettable” in some of their roles.